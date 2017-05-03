Brandon Roy Reportedly Shot As Bystander In Gang-Related Shooting in L.A.

Breaking News

Ex-NBA player Brandon Roy was reportedly hit by gunfire in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting in L.A. over the weekend ... but he's expected to recover.

The 32-year-old former Portland Trailblazers player was hanging out at an outdoor event, according to KING-TV ... when gunshots rang out and Roy was struck. Reports say he was an innocent bystander.

The Trailblazers have issued a statement saying, "Like many others, we're just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California."

"According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover."

Story developing ...