Lonzo Ball Here's My $495 Basketball Shoe

Breaking News

Lonzo Ball's heavily hyped first signature shoe, the "ZO2," has officially been released ... and it'll be independently sold for a whopping $495 through the Big Baller Brand.

It's one of the most talked about shoe debuts since LeBron James ... even though Lonzo's dad, LaVar, couldn't come to an agreement with Nike, adidas and Under Armour.

That didn't stop the ex-UCLA star from making sneaker history ... becoming the first player to enter the NBA Draft with his own independent signature kicks.

But they ain't gonna come cheap ... they're gonna cost $495 ... and there's an EVEN MORE EXPENSIVE special edition autographed pair -- complete with LED lights and glass boxing -- for a whopping $995.

Start saving up, kids ... the shoes are already up for pre-order on the BBB website.