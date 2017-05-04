Sunset Strip Rock Legend Mario Maglieri Dies at 94 Rocked with The Doors, Van Halen, Crue

Mario Maglieri -- former owner of Sunset Strip rock meccas The Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy Theatre and The Rainbow Bar & Grill -- died Thursday in Los Angeles.

Family friends tell us Mario died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. He'd been there for a few weeks because he wasn't feeling well after breaking his hip last month. His family, including his wife of 72 years, Scarlett, was at his bedside.

Crowds at Maglieri's venues witnessed legendary performances over several decades. The Doors, Guns N' Roses, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Motley Crue, Cream and tons of others played those Sunset Strip clubs starting in the '60s.

Mario is often referred to as the King or Godfather of the Sunset Strip. He was 94.

