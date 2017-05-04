'May the Fourth' Day 24k Gold Darth Vader Mask ... Yours for $1.4 Million!!

You'd think a Darth Vader mask on sale for $1.4 million would at least have been worn in one of the 'Star Wars' films, but not so ... and yet, it's still pretty baller.

Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka created the Sith Lord's famous mask in solid 24 carat gold for the die-hard 'Star Wars' fan with super deep pockets. Naturally it had to hit the market today, May the Fourth ... aka Star Wars Day.

Don't worry about it being sold off. They're custom order, which means Ginza Tanaka seems to think more than one of these bad boys will sell. FYI, it takes about 10 goldsmiths 3 months to create the piece.

The mask weighs 33 pounds, so you better have a strong neck. Or actual use of the Force.