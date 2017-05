Jay Cutler New Announcing Partner Weighs In

How does the guy sharing the broadcast booth with Jay Cutler feel about his new partner?

TMZ Sports spoke with NFL on Fox color analyst Charles Davis who says he's fired up!

Davis says he and Cutler are already working on building their chemistry -- and even though they have yet to meet in person, they're already becoming tight.

Of course, we had to ask the big question ... which QB will be better in the booth, Cutler or Tony Romo?

Who do ya think he picked?!