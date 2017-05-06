'American Idol' ABC Gets the Show Seacrest Likely Host

"American Idol" will go to ABC, because TMZ has learned the deal is now closed.

TMZ broke the story ... ABC made the offer nearly 2 weeks ago, and the networks's plan is to officially announce it at the Upfronts in a week.

As we reported, FOX came on strong with an offer at the last minute, but the ABC deal was sealed Friday night.

Sources involved in the deal tell us ... the co-owners of the show, Fremantle and Core, along with ABC, want Ryan Seacrest to host the show. As we reported, the show will be filmed in Hollywood and Ryan would have to make 2 round trip coast-to-coast flights in as many days to shoot the show each week.

That now appears to be a reality.

Our sources say the show will debut in March of 2018.