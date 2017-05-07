'ANTM' Bello Sanchez My Roommate from Hell Threatened to Cry 'Rape'

EXCLUSIVE



Former "America's Next Top Model" contestant Bello Sanchez thought he'd make some dough renting out his guest room, but says he's ended up with a nightmare roommate.

Bello says he rented the spare bedroom in his North Hollywood apartment to a woman named Shengyu Li who broke his furniture, and threw rotten food on his balcony and his cats.

Things got so bad he claims Shengyu even threatened to scream rape. He says he called cops after one of her outbursts, and they suggested Bello get a restraining order -- so he did.

Now, a judge has ordered Shengyu to stay 100 yards away from Bello and his car ... which creates an issue, since they're roommates. The judge said Bello will have to go through a different court to kick her out.