James Harden Hooks Teammate Up With $30K Gold Chain!!

EXCLUSIVE

If James Harden doesn't win MVP this season, he's most definitely the Most Generous Teammate ... 'cause the Rockets superstar dropped $30k to hook up his teammate with a gold Cuban Link chain!!

TMZ Sports spoke with celeb jeweler Boodaddy Diamonds, who says Montrezl Harrell and Harden were checking out his bling when Harrell instantly fell in love with the chain, but decided not to drop the 30 racks.

Boodaddy says Harden went behind his back and paid the full price for the piece with CASH as a surprise present for Harrell.

But Harden's shopping spree ain't gonna end there ... Boodaddy says if the Beard wins MVP, he's gonna ice him out in honor of the award.