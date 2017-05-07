Pro Skater Nyjah Huston Charged with Felony Battery For House Party Beatdown

Nyjah Huston allegedly jumped a guy at a party and busted his face, so he was hit with felony battery charges ... but he says he was only defending himself.

The L.A. County DA claims Huston attacked Ryan Sheehy on February 12, 2017 and inflicted "serious bodily injury" on him. Law enforcement sources tell us the alleged injuries include a broken nose and cheek gash.

We're told the skater was arrested on February 27 by the LAPD and later pled not guilty in court. He's facing up to 4 years in prison if convicted.

We reached to Nyjah's rep ... who provided the following statement on his behalf.

"My actions were a result of someone acting in an aggressive manner towards me and solely defensive in nature. I have the utmost faith in the process and believe that I will be fully exonerated as the truth emerges."

As we reported ... Nyjah's also currently on probation for throwing too many late night ragers in his neighborhood. No word yet if these charges will lead to further punishment.