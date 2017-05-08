Adele Phony Manager Busted For Trying to Scam Kendrick

Breaking News

A scam artist tried to score comped $250 concert tickets by pretending to be Adele's manager ... according to cops who busted the impostor.

According to the police report, a man by the name Justin Jackson sent an email to a rep for Kendrick Lamar ... and claimed he was Adele's manager. He was trying to score 3 tickets to the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, where Kendrick was headlining.

According to docs, Kendrick's rep thought it was shady and hit up Jonathan Dickens, Adele's real rep, and discovered it was a hoax. They notified police who arrested Jackson and his wife ... when they showed up at the venue to collect the passes.

The Miami Herald, which broke the story, says Justin's got a rap sheet for this sort of thing. He was once convicted of posing as Madonna’s manager to steal $2.4 million in jewelry.