Lonzo Ball Drops New Rap Song Which Actually Doesn't Suck

Lonzo Ball Drops New Rap Song ... Actually Can Rap

5/8/2017 7:53 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Here's audio of Lonzo Ball trying to make hip-hop the next thing he takes over (sorry, Nike) ... by spittin' some more than decent bars on a brand new rap song.

Lonzo is rapping under the name ZO2 (same name as his sneaker, 'cause branding) -- and shows off his talent during a freestyle over the beat from Drake's "Free Smoke." The song also features DC The Don

Here's the thing, Lonzo ain't wack ... with our favorite line being, "In a couple months I'll be in a mansion with my car clean and my diamonds dancing."

It's probably accurate, and maybe the greatest line any rapper has ever uttered ... at least that's what LaVar would say.

