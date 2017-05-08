Lonzo Ball Drops New Rap Song ... Actually Can Rap

EXCLUSIVE

Here's audio of Lonzo Ball trying to make hip-hop the next thing he takes over (sorry, Nike) ... by spittin' some more than decent bars on a brand new rap song.

Lonzo is rapping under the name ZO2 (same name as his sneaker, 'cause branding) -- and shows off his talent during a freestyle over the beat from Drake's "Free Smoke." The song also features DC The Don.

Here's the thing, Lonzo ain't wack ... with our favorite line being, "In a couple months I'll be in a mansion with my car clean and my diamonds dancing."

It's probably accurate, and maybe the greatest line any rapper has ever uttered ... at least that's what LaVar would say.