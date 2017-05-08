Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Throws a 96 mph Fastball

EXCLUSIVE

KC Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes has a rocket for an arm -- in fact, he once threw a baseball 96 MPH!!!

Mahomes was a baseball star in high school before focusing on football -- plus his father, Pat Mahomes, was an MLB pitcher for 12 years.

So, we asked if he could still fire the rock -- and he told us he really believes he could hit 100+ if he got back in the baseball groove.

For the record, Patrick once threw a football 62 mph -- on video.

If he says he can hit 100 mph with a baseball ... we kinda believe him.