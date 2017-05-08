EXCLUSIVE
KC Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes has a rocket for an arm -- in fact, he once threw a baseball 96 MPH!!!
Mahomes was a baseball star in high school before focusing on football -- plus his father, Pat Mahomes, was an MLB pitcher for 12 years.
So, we asked if he could still fire the rock -- and he told us he really believes he could hit 100+ if he got back in the baseball groove.
For the record, Patrick once threw a football 62 mph -- on video.
If he says he can hit 100 mph with a baseball ... we kinda believe him.