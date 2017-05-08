Phaedra Parks Busting Out of Hiding After Divorce Drama

EXCLUSIVE

Phaedra Parks is still legally married to Apollo Nida but that's not stopping her from dancing on couches at the club dressed in head-to-toe lingerie.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star hit up the Banco Lounge in Atlanta for celeb stylist Jeremy Haynes' birthday. As you may have guessed ... lots of skin.

"Basketball Wives LA" star Angel Love, "Married to Medicine" star Quad Lunceford, Toya Wright, Monyetta Shaw all showed face. Kenya Moore's ex-beau, Matt Jordan, was also front and center.

As we reported, Phaedra's divorce had been finalized back in November but a judge overturned it because Nida, who's behind bars, hadn't been properly served.