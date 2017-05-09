Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Dodges State Prison ... Gets 4 Months in County Jail

EXCLUSIVE

Jodie Sweetin's ex-fiance is going to do time for gun possession, but it won't be hard time in state prison ... as long as he doesn't screw up again.

Justin Hodak entered a no contest plea on Friday and got a suspended sentence of 6 years and 8 months. The judge said he'll only have to serve 120 days in L.A. County Jail, and he's getting credit for 56 days already served. In addition, he must complete a 52 week domestic violence course, and stay away from Jodie for 5 years.

If Hodak messes up any of that, he could get slapped with that 6 years and 8 months. Talk about motivation to keep your nose clean.

As we reported, Hodak was busted after he violated the restraining order Jodie has against him.