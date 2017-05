Gianni Versace Murder Scene Recreated For 'American Crime Story'

It looks as real as it gets ... a gunman aiming at a man who's the spitting image of Gianni Versace on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion and seemingly firing twice.

Darren Criss is the man with the gun, shooting for "Versace: American Crime Story" as he aims at Edgar Ramirez.

It's interesting ... the mansion is right on the boardwalk, so secrecy in filming is not an option. Still, everyone knows how it ends, but sounds like this one will be gripping.