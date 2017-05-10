Richard Simmons National Enquirer Lawsuit Isn't Anti-LGBT ... Say Trans Models

EXCLUSIVE

Richard Simmons isn't anti-LGBT by suing "National Enquirer" over a story claiming he's been transitioning to a woman ... at least not according to transgender model Carmen Carrera.

'Enquirer' claims Simmons isn't pro-LGBT because his suit claims defamation and that suggests being transgender is a bad thing. Carrera says that's just BS.

Zion Moreno -- a trans model who is vying for a shot in the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition -- says it doesn't matter if Simmons is transitioning ... there's a bigger issue the Enquirer is missing.