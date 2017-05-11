'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Kicked Off Flight

EXCLUSIVE

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee got her ass booted off a plane, and it seems booze might be to blame.

The incident went down Wednesday night in Atlanta, and according to witnesses, security and flight attendants approached Tommie shortly before takeoff. We're told she was calm during the 10-minute convo and ultimately got off without a fight.

We're told Tommie had a wine glass in her hand when she boarded, and at least one witness says she was asked to leave it in the terminal. She didn't and breezed onto the jet anyway ... until it became a thing.

The incident delayed flight 1949 to Miami for 34 minutes. A rep for Tommie insists she was NOT drunk, and adds ... Tommie was kicked off for crying about a friend's recent death ... which would be a weird move on the airline's part.

We've reached out to airport security and the airline to get their side.

Much more peaceful ending this time, compared to the last Delta flight we covered.