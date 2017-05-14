Carmelo and Lala Anthony We Are Still Family Do Mother's Day Together

EXCLUSIVE

Carmelo and Lala Anthony put their breakup on the back burner to spend a chunk of Mother's Day together with their son.

We got the exes heading into Neta, a sushi joint in the Village, and there's nothing about the video that screams separated or bitter. Quite the contrary, both 'Melo and Lala were straight-faced, but walked in together -- he even held the door for her -- as they entered with 10-year-old Kiya.

As for where Carmelo will be next Mother's Day? Well, if he's closer to a decision on his NBA future, he wasn't letting on to our camera guy.

Afterward, the modern fam also scooped up some fro-yo. As we've reported ... both are committed to co-parenting Kiya through the split. Neither has filed divorce docs yet, but our sources say that's a certainty.

Still, shout out to civilized breakups ... everyone's doing it.