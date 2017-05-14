Kendall & A$AP Rocky Hit Same Party as Her Ex ... Jordan Clarkson Claims Victory

Kendall Jenner nearly had a seriously awkward moment when she and A$AP Rocky ended up at the same party as her ex, Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson -- except Jordan had the smoothest reaction.

The trio were all at the Peppermint Club in WeHo Saturday night. Remember, Jordan and Kendall were a thing just last fall ... so you could understand him not being too thrilled to see her with her new guy.

But score one for Jordan ... we got him as his car was pulled around, and asked about bumping into Kendall. His reply was basically, "I'm a playa!" And then he piled into his ride with 3 hot chicks!

Meanwhile ... Kendall and A$AP did the sneak out separately thing trying to avoid cameras. Fail.

"Lakers win! Lakers win!!"