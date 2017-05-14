Kylie Jenner I'm Travis Scott's Only Mamacita

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't just enjoying each other's company or having a casual relationship -- they're the real deal now, as in ... exclusivo.

Sources close to the couple tell us they've been inseparable since Coachella and have decided to do the committed relationship thing. We're told she's been spending a lot of time with him in his hometown of Houston -- including a party after the Rockets' game Thursday night.

In fact, it's serious enough they're not just partying together, but Kylie's actually met his family.

They've been all over the country together -- getting some quality time in Miami ... celebrating Travis' birthday in NYC ... plus L.A and H-town. We're told through it all it's been nothing but good vibes and zero drama. Translation: Honeymoon stage.

Even Tyga was there ... once upon a time.