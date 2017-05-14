Russell Wilson Catches Heat for Mother's Day Note To Ciara and 'Our' Kids

Russell Wilson simply tried to wish his wife, Ciara, a happy Mother's Day, but some Future fans are giving him flak for seemingly claiming the rapper's son as his.

Russell's note on social media to Ciara said, "Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I'm so grateful." Good so far.

Then, he added, "I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you!"

The "our" is what has haters jumping on Russ, not-so-kindly reminding him he shouldn't claim another man's kid. In Russell's defense, baby Future spends a majority of his time with mom and stepdad ... thanks to the custody settlement.

On the other hand ... Russ's fans were also quick to jump to his defense.

File this under no good deed goes unpunished, and ... happy baby mama drama day!