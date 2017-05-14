Travis Scott Arrested for Inciting Riot in Arkansas

Exclusive Details

Travis Scott's concert in Arkansas came to a rude ending when cops hauled him way for inciting a riot in Arkansas ... TMZ has confirmed.

Travis was performing in Rogers, Arkansas Saturday night, and according to several witnesses the officers met him as soon as he left the stage. Law enforcement sources tell us he was booked for inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct. He was released without bail around 11:30 PM. He'll have to return to Arkansas for a court date as well.

Travis Scott didn't do anything last night but put on the hypest concert I've ever been to #freetravisscott pic.twitter.com/QPelTwVD8s — Alyssa Rivers (@AlyssaRivers) May 14, 2017

You'll recall ... he got busted for the same thing a couple years ago at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

More recently, Travis encouraged fans in NYC to jump from balconies. It's kinda his thing ... getting fans super turnt, but cops in Arkansas weren't having it.

It doesn't appear Kylie Jenner was with him last night. Not shockingly, #freetravisscott is already a thing ... even though he's already free.