New Adrien Broner Arrest Video Shows Bullet-Ridden SUV (Video)

Adrien Broner Shooting Bullets Struck Driver's Side ... Boxer Lucky to Be Alive

EXCLUSIVE

New police footage of Adrien Broner's bullet ridden SUV shows exactly how close the boxer was to being shot the night he was arrested in Kentucky ... and AB's lucky to be alive.

As we previously reported, Broner was arrested in April on a warrant stemming from a failure to appear in court for a previous arrest in 2014. During the stop, cops noticed bullet holes in Broner's rented Chevy Suburban.

In the police video obtained by TMZ Sports, Broner tells cops he was targeted while leaving a bar in Cincinnati earlier that night by unknown assailants. Broner claims they shot because he's rich and famous and they were jealous.

The video shows bullets struck the SUV in the driver's side doors and back driver's side window -- as well as the roof and trunk.

Broner was driving the car -- meaning the bullets came dangerously close to striking the boxer.

AB was eventually arrested that night for the warrant but was released from custody a short time later. As for the shooting, cops tell us the investigation has been closed due to lack of evidence and Broner's refusal to work with investigators.