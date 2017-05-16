Dave Chappelle 'I F***ed Up!' When I Said Give Trump a Chance

Dave Chappelle says he's seen enough of President Trump to admit he was wrong for going on 'SNL' and pleading with the country to ease up on the Trump hate right after the election.

Dave did a hysterical mea culpa in NYC Monday night at the Robin Hood Gala, telling the crowd ... "I was the first guy on TV to say 'Give Trump a chance.' I f***ed up. Sorry.”

He's definitely seeing things differently now because he went on to rip the prez on all sorts of issues, including immigration ... and his unpredictability. As Dave put it, "He's actually what you thought a black president would be."