Pacman Jones Pleads Guilty In Crazy Hotel Tirade Case

Breaking News

Props to Pacman Jones' attorney -- 'cause despite all the crazy stuff the NFL star did during a crazed Jan. 3rd tirade in Cincinnati, he won't serve another minute behind bars.

The Bengals star just appeared in court (sporting a nice suit) where he pled guilty to obstructing official business stemming from the incident where he allegedly got into it with a hotel security guard.

Remember, Pacman went off on the guard AND Cincinnati police that night -- wishing death on one of the officers and telling the cop to, "Suck my d**k."

Pacman was initially charged with disorderly conduct and assault as well -- but those charges were dropped as part of his deal.

In exchange, Pacman was sentenced to 2 days in jail -- but got credit for time served ... so, he won't be going back behind bars.

Pacman apologized for his actions in court -- telling the judge he's trying to become a better person and his actions that night were not a true representation of the real Adam Jones.

Pacman's attorneys told the judge he's a "kind person" and only lashed out because he was frustrated. His lawyers also pointed out that Pacman's involved with the Special Olympics and other charitable endeavors.

Pacman's agent tells TMZ Sports, "As you can see there was no assault or head-butting or spitting. He plead guilty to obstructing official business based solely on his tone that night."

"While his actions were probably justified by the fact the officers failed to properly investigate the matter, he could have handled himself better."