Rosario Dawson Finds Cousin Dead at 26

EXCLUSIVE

Rosario Dawson's cousin died after the actress found her unconscious last week ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Rosario walked downstairs in her Venice home last Thursday and found 26-year-old Vanez Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive. Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported Vanez, but ultimately they could not resuscitate her.

We're told Vanez -- who worked for Rosario -- had recently been suffering migraines and also had hypertension. We're told early autopsy results point to her dying from natural causes.

Toxicology results are still pending, but our sources tell us Vanez had no history of substance abuse.

We reached out to Rosario and the family of Vasquez who did not wish to release a statement at this time.