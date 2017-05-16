Taylor Hicks Daughtry's No 'Idol' Judge ... They Need a WINNER!!

Taylor Hicks is definitely NOT on board with Chris Daughtry being considered for an "American Idol" judge and his reason is simple -- he's a loser.

Taylor's point is more that Chris didn't WIN 'Idol' ... like he did back in season 5, and he stressed that distinction during an interview on Domenick Nati's iHeartRadio show. Mr. Soul Patrol was pretty blunt about it when he was asked about who should join Katy Perry.

Remember, Chris finished 4th during the season Taylor won.

So, would Taylor consider the gig ... and is 'Idol' even interested in him? He entertained both questions.