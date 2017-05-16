Tee Martin's 13-Year-Old Son Won't Commit to Lane Kiffin Yet, But Flattered

Tee Martin's 13-Year-Old Son QB Won't Commit to Lane Kiffin ... Yet

EXCLUSIVE

Tee Martin tells TMZ Sports he's "extremely proud" that his 13-year-old son already got a football scholarship offer from FAU coach Lane Kiffin ... but the QB prodigy ain't ready to commit yet.

We spoke with Tee who says he's convinced his son, Kaden Martin, is way better than he ever was ... and that's saying a lot considering Tee led Tennessee to a BCS title in 1998.

Tee points out that he worked under Lane at USC and that's how Kaden got on LK's radar -- but he was still "shocked" when Kiffin reached out with the offer.

When asked if Kaden was ready to sign, Tee told us it's very important for Kaden to "go through the recruiting process" and look at his options after he gets to high school.

But Tee says that doesn't mean FAU is out.

FYI, Kaden is 5'11" and 175 lbs -- and Tee says, "He's way better than me at that age in ALL sports."

Bottom line -- Lane's offer may be the first ... but it probably won't be the last.