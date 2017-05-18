Travis Barker Say It Ain't So!!! Unloads L.A. Crib for $4.46 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Travis Barker's gotta be feeling this ... getting near asking price for his badass crib.

The Blink-182 drummer just sold his 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom L.A. pad. He was asking $4.5 mil, and got $4.46. That's a win.

He bought the 4,173 sq ft house in 2014, and it's built for a rock star with modern taste -- loft-like living room with 13-foot ceilings and 10-foot high window panes. There's also a retractable Fleetwood wall of glass to seamlessly blend your indoor/outdoor experience.

In the master suite -- sprawling space with 3 walk-in closets.

Like we said ... badass crib.