Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Pimpin' Around Bev Hills with New Chick

Donald Sterling Geriatric Pimpin' In Bev Hills ... with New Chick

EXCLUSIVE

The market for an 83-year-old racist billionaire is BOOMIN' -- just ask Donald Sterling who hit Beverly Hills this week with a brand new lady on his arm.

The disgraced former L.A. Clippers owner had a smile on his face and some pep in his step as he moseyed from shop to shop while holding hands with his mystery brunette.

No word on where dandy Don's WIFE was during the outing (yes, he's still technically married).

Donald has had no trouble finding ladies since the racist scandal back in 2014 that led to his ousting. He's been seen with hot women at all the L.A. hot spots ... except the Clippers games.

He's not allowed there anymore.