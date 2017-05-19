Julian Edelman Grants Make-A-Wish Madden Showdown at Patriots HQ

EXCLUSIVE

Imagine getting a personal tour of Patriots headquarters with Julian Edelman -- capped off with a Madden showdown in the STADIUM VIP CLUB!

That's exactly what happened to 3 awesome kids on Thursday, by way of the Make-A-Wish Foundation ... and it was every bit as cool as it sounds!

Edelman (it's really him, he's just beardless now) met up with Dante (8), Carlos (17) and Tyler (14) and granted their wish to hang with the Pats star.

He even fired up Madden for a Super Bowl 49 rematch -- Pats vs. Seahawks -- and check out how fired up JE gets when his team reached paydirt.

Great game. Great day. Props to everyone involved.