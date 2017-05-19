TMZ

Justin Bieber Back On Cavs Bandwagon, Done With Dubs?

5/19/2017 1:15 PM PDT

ALL ABOARD!! Justin Bieber's back on the Cleveland Cavs bandwagon! 

Case in point: his concert in Cape Town, South Africa a couple nights ago -- where he was rocking a pair of Cavaliers throwback shorts.

If you'll recall, the Biebs was decked out in Golden State Warriors gear back in March ... but also wore a custom LeBron James jersey at a show in Cleveland last year. You know ... the same gig where he predicted LBJ would bring home a championship.

No word on who JB’s picking to win this year ... or who he’s rooting for if and when the Cavs meet the Dubs in the Finals.

