Katy Perry to Taylor Swift Swish Swish, Bish ... (Softest Diss Track Ever?)

Katy Perry ain't playing ... and don't let the title, "Swish Swish," fool you -- it's totally a diss track about Taylor Swift. Or at least that's what her fans want to believe.

Just a sample of the viciousness on the cut:

Your game is tired,

You should retire

You're 'bout cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma's not a liar

She keeps receipts

And the chorus:

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can't touch this

Another one in the casket

Death blow!

Okay, Tupac and Biggie it ain't. But pretty decent response to "Bad Blood."

Katy's not copping to "Swish Swish" being about Taylor, but c'mon. She even has Nicki Minaj -- who has her own beef with Swift -- on the song.