Katy Perry ain't playing ... and don't let the title, "Swish Swish," fool you -- it's totally a diss track about Taylor Swift. Or at least that's what her fans want to believe.
Just a sample of the viciousness on the cut:
Your game is tired,
You should retire
You're 'bout cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma's not a liar
She keeps receipts
And the chorus:
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can't touch this
Another one in the casket
Death blow!
Okay, Tupac and Biggie it ain't. But pretty decent response to "Bad Blood."
Katy's not copping to "Swish Swish" being about Taylor, but c'mon. She even has Nicki Minaj -- who has her own beef with Swift -- on the song.