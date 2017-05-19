TMZ

Paul Pierce & Von Miller Leave Nightclub During Murder Investigation

5/19/2017 6:49 AM PDT
Exclusive Details

Paul Pierce was literally caught in the middle of a murder investigation Thursday night -- when cops saw two men running into the club where he was partying after a deadly shooting nearby.

Paul Pierce, Von Miller, Nikki MudarrisNicole Scherzinger and others were partying inside TAO nightclub in Hollywood when a shooting broke out at a nearby apartment complex. We're told one man was shot and killed.

Cops responded -- and witnessed two men running from the scene ... and mingled in with the crowd in front of the club.

We're told officers found the men immediately, detained them -- and no one else was harmed.

But outside the club, Paul had a minor issue -- his car was trapped inside the taped-off police crime scene zone. We're told Paul left and returned later to pick up his whip.

As for the shooting, investigators are working the case.

