Chris Cornell Hotel Death Scene Not Available For Reservations

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Cornell's fans hoping to stay in the hotel room where the singer committed suicide are going to have to wait ... because the room is off-limits for now.

We're told the MGM Grand Detroit has been inundated with calls about the room's availability. Kinda weird considering Chris only died there Wednesday night, after hanging himself in the bathroom.

Cops have done their thing so the room is vacant, but the hotel doesn't plan on making it available in the foreseeable future and there's a chance it'll never be available again.

A similar scenario went down with the room where Whitney Houston drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton. It was eventually made available ... but all furnishings were replaced.