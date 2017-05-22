Darrelle Revis No NFL Punishment ... In Dropped Street Brawl Case

Breaking News

NFL superstar Darrelle Revis WILL NOT be punished by the NFL for his February arrest -- a case that was later dropped -- a league spokesman told TMZ Sports.

The Pro Bowl corner was arrested following a street brawl that left 2 men unconscious outside a bar. Revis was charged with aggravated assault and robbery ... before his childhood friend copped to the fight and all charges against Darrelle were dropped.

Even though Revis was cleared legally ... until today, it was unclear if Revis would be punished by the NFL for any role he might've had in the incident.

It's good news for D.R., who is still looking for a new NFL team after being released by the NY Jets in February.