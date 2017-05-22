Mayweather & McGregor Finally Face Off!! ... As Wood Statues

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather hasn't agreed to terms finalizing the super fight with Conor McGregor ... but that hasn't stopped the 2 superstars from facing off ... as awesome wooden statues!!

The same sculptor behind the incredible Muhammad Ali and McGregor wood statues decided to add to his collection with a larger than life version of Floyd. We spoke with James O'Neal, who says T.B.E.'s statue took about 5 months to complete before showing the three fighters off at the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony this past weekend.

As for his next project, O'Neal says he's keeping with the fighter theme and has already started working on a statue for MMA star Cris Cyborg.