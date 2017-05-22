Kim and Kanye Together Again At Disneyland!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were out and about together for the first time since Easter -- at least the first time we've seen them -- and the venue was the Mouse House.

Kanye, Kim and North hit up Disneyland Monday to celebrate a family friend's birthday. They also brought Kourtney's kids, Penelope and Mason. Kanye bundled up like he was still on a Wyoming mountaintop, despite the 75 degree weather.

'Ye's been busy working on his album after returning to L.A. He was in the studio Sunday, presumably recording what he wrote at the Wyoming resort earlier this month.