'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Meets Lucas ... The Whaboom Guy

Rachel Lindsay got to meet all her guys on the premiere of "The Bachelorette" -- and none stood out more than Lucas for one reason ... Whaboom!

Lucas was the last of Rachel's suitors to be introduced Monday night, and he certainly has a unique personality ... not mention a standout job. According to his "Bachelorette" profile, his occupation is listed as just, well, Whaboom.

The dude's clearly all about it. The phrase is on his shirt, out of his mouth ... and kind of shaken all over the place here.