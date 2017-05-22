Tuapc & Biggie OG Outfits Resurrected For 'All Eyez on Me'

EXCLUSIVE

The actors playing Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. ﻿in "All Eyez on Me" should look pretty damn authentic 'cause they're wearing actual outfits the legendary rappers wore in real life.

Sources close to production tell us ... April Walker -- who designed for Pac and Biggie in the '90s -- brought back some of her original wardrobe designs for filming the biopic.

We're told April had to remake 2 costumes for the biopic using patterns she saved from back in the day. One of them is the yellow Walker Wear vest Tupac rocked in "Above the Rim" -- and the other is a track suit she custom made for Big.

Besides coming in handy for the movie ... we're told April also wants to use her old designs for a museum exhibit featuring the resurrected hip hop wear.