EXCLUSIVE
The actors playing Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. in "All Eyez on Me" should look pretty damn authentic 'cause they're wearing actual outfits the legendary rappers wore in real life.
Sources close to production tell us ... April Walker -- who designed for Pac and Biggie in the '90s -- brought back some of her original wardrobe designs for filming the biopic.
We're told April had to remake 2 costumes for the biopic using patterns she saved from back in the day. One of them is the yellow Walker Wear vest Tupac rocked in "Above the Rim" -- and the other is a track suit she custom made for Big.
Besides coming in handy for the movie ... we're told April also wants to use her old designs for a museum exhibit featuring the resurrected hip hop wear.