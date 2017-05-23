Christina El Moussa Contacted by Child Services After Toddler Son Falls into Pool

EXCLUSIVE

Christina El Moussa was questioned by Child Services after her toddler fell in their pool.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ Christina and Tarek's 1-year-old, Brayden, was under the care of the nanny Monday when he fell into their pool. We're told she swooped the child up quickly and he was never unconscious.

Christina returned home and when the nanny told her what happened she took her child to a hospital as a precaution ... to make sure there wasn't any water in his lungs.

Brayden checked out fine, nonetheless we're told Child Services interviewed Christina and the nanny at the hospital and determined no action was necessary.

Brayden is back home and things are back to normal.

We're told Tarek was made aware of the situation immediately. As for nanny ... we're told she's still got a job.