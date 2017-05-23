Security Increased At Cavs vs. Celtics Game After Manchester Attack

Cavs vs. Celtics Security Increased After Manchester Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Cleveland police are boosting security for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals as a result of the terror attack at Manchester Arena, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us there will be more uniformed and undercover officers than usual at Tuesday's game against the Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.

On top of that, we're told there will be more undercover security outside the venue as well.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass tells us in light of the recent attack, the league is "in communication with the appropriate authorities and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our fans, teams and staff.”

Our sources say increasing security during the playoffs is common, but after Monday's event in Manchester, "there will be heightened awareness within the law enforcement community."