Cortez Kennedy 911 Dispatch Audio 'Patient Is Cold'

EXCLUSIVE

Cortez Kennedy was unconscious and "cold" when EMTs responded to his house Tuesday morning.

In the emergency dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, you hear the dispatcher say they were responding to an "unconscious patient" with "no vitals." They said the patient was a 49-year-old male, although Kennedy was 48.

Cops say the call came in around 10:20 AM to his house in Orlando. It's unclear who called 911.

No cause of death has been released.