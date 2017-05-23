J.R. Smith Preemie Baby Comes Home ... Medical Miracle

Breaking News

Huge day for J.R. Smith -- and it has nothing to do with the NBA Playoffs -- his preemie daughter has finally been discharged from the hospital after a miraculous 4 month battle.

As we previously reported, J.R.'s wife Shirley gave birth to their daughter Dakota (aka Kota) back in January -- nearly 5 months before her due date.

Shirley says the baby was born at just 21 gestational weeks -- and many medical experts believed she barely had a chance at survival.

But Kota defied the odds and with the incredible treatment she received at Cleveland Children's Hospital, she finally got her eviction from the NICU on Tuesday.

J.R. and Shirley are clearly over the moon. Props to the doctors, nurses, staff and everyone involved!

Welcome home, Kota!