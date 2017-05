Kourtney Kardashian Rubbin' It in with BF's Bod ... Look Away, Scott

Kourtney Kardashian isn't worried about Scott Disick and Bella Thorne ... 'cause she's busy getting a handful of her man's thighs on a yacht.

Kourtney and Younes Bendjima were soaking up some rays Tuesday in Cannes, and getting very touchy-feely while they did it. Kourt made sure her man got a really good look at her nude-colored bikini ... from all angles.

We're guessing Scott and Bella have landed in Cannes by now. So, we're about find out if there are enough yachts to go around.