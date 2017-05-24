Melania Trump Okay, Okay ... I'll Do It for God

Put another feather in Michelangelo's cap -- dude got the First Lady to hold President Trump's hand.

Melania and the Prez held hands under Michelangelo's "The Last Judgment" fresco above the altar of the Sistine Chapel.

The First Couple toured the landmark Wednesday during their visit with Pope Francis.

The momentous occasion comes after Melania twice denied her husband earlier this week, when he reached for her hand in public. First in Israel and then when they landed in Rome.

The Lord works in mysterious ways.