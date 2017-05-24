Live Nation Offers Refunds For England Concerts

Live Nation is sympathetic to people who bought tickets for concerts in England, offering them refunds if they're too scared to attend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources at Live Nation tell us refunds will be available for UK concerts featuring Katy Perry, Iron Maiden, KISS, Robbie Williams, Phil Collins, Depeche Mode, and James Arthur. BTW, Senator Bernie Sanders also has a show scheduled at 02 Academy Brixton, and it's sold out.

Our sources say Live Nation has not made a decision on refunds for other countries, but they are having discussions at offices worldwide ... and they expect to come up with a policy soon.

The decision to refund tickets in England is partly because of the attack at the Ariana Grande concert and partly because the Prime Minister has made it clear ... another attack seems imminent.

One Live Nation source tells TMZ, "We've gotten about a thousand media calls but very few consumer calls asking for refunds."