Scott Disick Having a Bella Good and Wet Time

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne didn't wait long to pack on the PDA in Cannes -- after all, they have a lot of catching up to do with Kourtney Kardashian and her new guy.

Bella got soaking wet in the pool, fully clothed, then settled into Scott's lap Wednesday at their resort. They were also snuggling in a day bed.

The Lord's been hangin' with the young actress since last week, and decided to jet off to Cannes together Monday ... AFTER Kourt and Younes were already there.

We highly doubt any double dating, but doesn't mean they won't run into each other.