Aaron Rodgers Buys 4-Wheelers For O-Linemen Thanks For Protecting My Ass!!

Breaking News

Aaron Rodgers must really love the guys protecting his ass every Sunday ... 'cause the Packers superstar just bought all his entire offensive linemen sick custom 4-wheelers!!

The personalized Polaris Generals (which start at $16k) were delivered to the team's practice facility Tuesday ... but they were originally supposed to be Christmas presents, according to Ryan Rodig of WFRV in Green Bay.

Each vehicle is decked out in Packers colors and features each players' initials and jersey numbers.

It's a dope gesture ... and Dallas Cowboys running back, Zeke Elliott, did the same thing for his guys back in December.