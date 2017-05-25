Colin Kaepernick Supporters Gather At NFL HQ 'We Stand For Him'

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick's most passionate supporters gathered at the NFL Headquarters in NYC Wednesday ... expressing their solidarity with the free agent QB.

Kevin Livingston of "100 Suits For 100 Men" -- the group Kaep donated 50 custom suits to earlier this month -- organized the event featuring speakers expressing their support for Kaepernick and desire for equal treatment towards minorities.

Former NBA player Etan Thomas, Emerald Snipes (daughter of Eric Garner), William Bell (father of Sean Bell) and NY state senator James Sanders Jr. each shared powerful messages during the hour-long meet.

"We are going to continue to keep pressure to make sure Colin Kaepernick's not only finished getting blackballed, but he's signed to an NFL team," Livingston told a crowd of over 70 people.

Kaep worked out for the Seattle Seahawks Wednesday.